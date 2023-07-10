Cerelia Says CMA Order To Sell Dough Brand Lacks Proof

By Joanne Faulkner (July 10, 2023, 5:53 PM BST) -- Cerelia urged a tribunal Monday to overturn a decision from the Competition and Markets Authority blocking a merger that would unite two of the U.K.'s biggest pastry suppliers, with the French dough maker arguing that the regulator's fears were unfounded....

