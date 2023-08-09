Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ark. Says New Hemp Law Doesn't Conflict With Farm Bill

By Mike Curley (August 9, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Arkansas and state officials are asking a federal court to toss claims against state agencies alleging that a new law regulating hemp-derived cannabinoids is unconstitutional and conflicts with the 2018 Farm Bill, saying they have sovereign immunity and that all of its regulations are expressly allowed by the federal legislation....

