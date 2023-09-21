Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Murdaugh Admits To $9M Fraud So Victims 'Begin To Heal'

By Madison Arnold (September 21, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son, pled guilty Thursday to federal charges of stealing at least $9 million from clients, saying he is taking responsibility so the people he has harmed can "begin to heal."...

