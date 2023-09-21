Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. City Dodges $6M Property Tax Refund After 12-Year Suit

By Celeste Bott (September 21, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois city doesn't need to repay $6 million in property taxes to the former owners of an apartment complex who paid those taxes while they were fighting the city's eminent domain suit in court, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday, reversing a lower appellate panel that held otherwise and ending a nearly two-decade dispute....

