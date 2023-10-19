Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Pitches Data-Sharing Rules In Push For Open Banking

By Jon Hill (October 19, 2023, 11:55 AM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday released a comprehensive proposal to establish first-of-their-kind rules regulating the flow of personal financial data between banks, fintech apps and other financial providers, standards the agency said will empower consumers and promote competition....

