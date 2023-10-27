Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Developer Behind Kansas City Fed Building Sues Investors

By Jonathan Capriel (October 27, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Colorado-based developer who launched the $154 million plan to turn the former Federal Reserve Building in Kansas City, Missouri, into an Embassy Suites hotel has sued the company planning the redevelopment and the investment entity that agreed to buy a majority stake in the project, claiming he is owed millions of dollars....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!