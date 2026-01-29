Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5 Indicted In €20M VAT Fraud Involving 'Designer Fuels'

By Jack McLoone ( January 29, 2026, 1:23 PM EST) -- The European Public Prosecutor's Office indicted five people in Luxembourg suspected of committing €20 million ($23.9 million) in value-added tax fraud through a criminal scheme that traded in what are known as designer fuels, it said Thursday....

