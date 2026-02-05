Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Novo Threatens Hims & Hers With Suit Over GLP-1 'Knockoff'

By Mark Payne ( February 5, 2026, 6:06 PM EST) -- Novo Nordisk said in a Thursday announcement it plans to take legal action against Hims & Hers Health Inc. after the telehealth company revealed a "knockoff" version of Novo's popular weight loss drug Wegovy earlier in the day. ...

