By Lynn LaRowe ( November 20, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Anthony Dick of Jones Day was appointed an amicus by the U.S. Supreme Court to defend a longstanding rule regarding deference to federal sentencing guideline commentary, and he successfully defended the dismissal of racketeering charges for an entire group of defendants targeted by the New Jersey attorney general's office, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Criminal Practice MVPs....
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