By Anne Cullen ( November 20, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner Lincoln Bisbee secured employer-friendly precedents in forums including the Department of Labor and the Fourth and Eleventh circuits this past year as he handled cases dealing with discrimination, worker compensation and whistleblower protections, among other issues, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Employment MVPs....
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