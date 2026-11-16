MVP: Weil's Debra McElligott Sinclair
By Clara Geoghegan ( November 16, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Debra Sinclair — a former chair of restructuring at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP who recently rejoined Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP as a restructuring partner — led Saks Global through Chapter 11 over the past year and left the national luxury retail group behind the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue department store on stronger footing and with a much lighter balance sheet, earning her a spot among Law360's 2026 Bankruptcy MVPs....
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