By Emily Lever ( November 19, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP restructuring partner Marshall Huebner guided the bankruptcies of air carrier Spirit Airlines and reworked the Chapter 11 plan of Purdue Pharma LP after part of it was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, earning him a place among the 2026 Law360 Bankruptcy MVPs....
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