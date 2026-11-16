By Bryan Koenig ( November 16, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein's Brent W. Johnson negotiated hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of settlements for poultry meat plant workers and consumers accusing protein industry giants of suppressing wages and fixing prices, carving out a spot as one of the Law360 2026 Competition MVPs....
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