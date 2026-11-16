By Christine DeRosa ( November 16, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Teresa Hill of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP guided Microsoft Corp. through a major power purchase agreement with a Chevron subsidiary and helped lead nuclear power company Oklo Inc. in a power agreement with Meta Platforms, earning her a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Energy MVPs....
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