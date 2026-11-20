By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 20, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Krista Hanvey, co-chair of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's employee benefits and executive compensation practice group, advised SpaceX on benefits issues involved with its acquisition of xAI resulting in a combined company value of $1.25 trillion, along with other high-dollar deals, earning her a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Benefits MVPs....
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