By Sarah Jarvis ( November 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Danielle Conley of Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP helped lead an enterprise-wide compliance review for one of the largest integrated health systems in the country amid the Trump administration's scrutiny on gender-affirming care and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, earning her a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Compliance MVPs....
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