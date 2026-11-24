MVP: Latham's David Beller
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- David Beller of Latham & Watkins LLP led Clario Holdings' record-setting $9 billion sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific and guided Macquarie Asset Management's $40 billion sale of Aligned Data Centers — the largest-ever private equity exit and digital infrastructure transaction — making him one of the 2026 Law360 Private Equity MVPs....
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