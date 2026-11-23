MVP: Wachtell Lipton's Joon Kim
By Elliot Weld ( November 23, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Former federal prosecutor and new Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz partner Joon Kim defended former Western Asset Management Co. Chief Investment Officer Kenneth Leech in a criminal securities fraud case and conducted an investigation for the Barnard College board of trustees to look into any potential connections to Jeffrey Epstein, earning him a place among the 2026 Law360 white collar MVPs....
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