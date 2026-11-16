By Jeff Overley ( November 16, 2026, 9:43 PM EST) -- Nothing seemed awry when Joshua Wesneski reached the U.S. Supreme Court lectern for the first time, poised to enter an exclusive appellate club. But the oral advocate's steady voice belied the upheaval at his crumbling law firm, which hurtled toward collapse as Wesneski neared his high court debut....
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