By Linda Chiem ( November 17, 2026, 7:50 PM EST) -- Three attorneys affiliated with Knight Law Group LLP have asked the Ninth Circuit to end Ford Motor Co.'s lawsuit accusing them of orchestrating a fraudulent billing scheme, saying Ford cannot be allowed to chill consumer protection litigation by going after plaintiffs' lawyers who won cases against the automaker....
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