8th Circ. Signals Interest In Reviving EEOC Suit Against Chili's
By Anne Cullen ( November 17, 2026, 1:56 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit indicated some willingness during oral arguments Tuesday to reopen a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging supervisors at a Chili's restaurant didn't do enough to protect teenage workers from a male cook's egregious sexual harassment....
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