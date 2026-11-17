By Vin Gurrieri ( November 17, 2026, 3:20 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit appeared reluctant Tuesday to reinstate Missouri's lawsuit accusing Starbucks of unlawfully discriminating through its diversity, equity and inclusion goals, with judges questioning whether the state did enough to identify workers who might have faced harm....
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