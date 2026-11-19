By Josh White ( November 19, 2026, 5:44 PM GMT) -- A waste management giant is suing for £9.9 million ($12.9 million) over allegations that another company gamed landfill tax tests by switching deliveries of certain garbage that should've been taxed higher, according to a filing in a London court....
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