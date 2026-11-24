By Ryan Brizek, Adam Aderton and Adam Lovell ( November 24, 2026, 1:36 PM EST) -- On Sept. 28, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Chief Accountant and the Division of Investment Management jointly published a staff statement addressing fair value measurement and disclosure considerations for private assets held by registered funds, business development companies and other similar registrants.[1] This joint statement about regulated funds, framed as a reminder, focuses on private credit valuation practices, secondary markets and the role of auditors....
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