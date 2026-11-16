By Ruthanne Hammett, Adam Toosley and Sarah Wade ( November 16, 2026, 2:07 PM EST) -- On July 30, the First District of the Appellate Court of Illinois issued a Rule 23 opinion in Marchi v. CenTrust Bank NA affirming a trial court's finding that a secured lender's private sale of a borrower's assets under the Uniform Commercial Code, Article 9, was not commercially reasonable.[1] The decision underscores the significant risks lenders face when disposing of collateral through a private sale — particularly the risk of yearslong postsale litigation over whether the sale process was adequate....
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