By Vin Gurrieri and Anne Cullen ( November 25, 2026, 2:59 PM EST) -- The Justice Department attorney tapped by President Donald Trump for one of two open seats on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is scheduled to appear before a Senate committee on Dec. 2, about three weeks after his nomination was announced....
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