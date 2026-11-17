By Jack Rodgers ( November 17, 2026, 4:24 PM EST) -- A former deputy assistant and deputy counsel to former President Barack Obama who most recently worked as an assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel has joined Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP in Washington, D.C....
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