By Emily Field ( November 17, 2026, 9:47 PM EST) -- Legal experts and former child victims who were targeted by sexual predators on gaming platform Roblox told lawmakers on Tuesday that the company still allows safety loopholes that let adult gamers access kids online, despite new safety promises, and urged them to pass protections against companies that seek to arbitrate survivors' claims....
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