By Zachary Newland ( November 16, 2026, 4:33 PM EST) -- On Nov. 2, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Maxwell v. Dinis,[1] a postconviction case that will determine whether federal prisoners can seek judicial review from the wrongful denial of earned time credits accrued under the authority of the First Step Act.[2]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.