By Ethan Ostroff, James Stevens and Chris Willis ( November 18, 2026, 2:28 PM EST) -- On Oct. 21, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued its long-awaited final rule implementing the Genius Act, establishing the first federal regulatory framework that will apply to permitted payment stablecoin issuers, or PPSIs, under the agency's jurisdiction beginning Jan. 18, 2027....
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