By Ryan Davis ( November 16, 2026, 9:43 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear two appeals from patent owners urging the justices to clarify the law on patent eligibility, leaving intact victories for Target Corp. in one case and for Siemens and GlobalFoundries in another....
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