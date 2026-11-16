Comet Says Ax Of $40M Trade Secret Verdict Shows Circ. Split
By Elliot Weld ( November 16, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- Comet Technologies USA Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its trade secret case against rival XP Power LLC, saying the Ninth Circuit's decision to overturn a $40 million jury verdict rested on an erroneous jury instruction that was "harmless" and that the circuit courts were in an "entrenched split" on the issue....
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