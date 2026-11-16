By Gautama Mehta ( November 16, 2026, 6:48 PM EST) -- A half-century-old mechanism for enforcing environmental laws is facing increased attacks in courts, and its survival is at stake as opponents like data center developers find support within the Trump administration....
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