What Did I Do?: Co-Founder's 'Confusing' Suit Axed In NC
By Sydney Price ( November 16, 2026, 8:12 PM EST) -- North Carolina's business court has dismissed a co-founder's suit against his former business partner for allegedly pushing him out of his role at their healthcare consulting company following a confrontation, ruling the perplexing suit improperly lumped together individual and derivative claims that need to be separately pled....
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