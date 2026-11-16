Judge Won't Declare NY Town's Zoning Policy Preempted
By Jonathan Capriel ( November 16, 2026, 10:13 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused to resolve a lawsuit accusing a Long Island township of violating state cannabis law by requiring a dispensary to secure a special use permit — describing the feud as a "squabble over a sidewalk" — staying the litigation until a state appeals court makes its ruling in a similar case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.