By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 16, 2026, 12:16 PM EST) -- Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has warned the Federal Communications Commission that the agency doesn't have legal authority to carry out its proposal to sunset the E-Rate program....
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