By Mike Curley ( November 16, 2026, 1:15 PM EST) -- A group of vaping industry stakeholders is urging the Fourth Circuit to strike down provisions of Virginia vape regulations, saying the ban on the sale of products that lack federal approval is the result of tobacco company lobbying in violation of a binding settlement agreement....
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