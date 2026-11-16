By Carolina Bolado ( November 16, 2026, 6:19 PM EST) -- The estate of a man who died inside a Florida jail asked the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to revive a wrongful death suit against the county sheriff, arguing that the lower court erred in determining that the man's treatment in the jail did not lead to his death....
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