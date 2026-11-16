Del. Judge Issues Split Ruling In REIT Management Fees Fight
By Isaac Monterose ( November 16, 2026, 4:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware state judge partially ruled in favor of a commercial real estate company and its related REIT manager in their yearslong fees dispute with two business partners that worked with them to lease properties to the federal government....
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