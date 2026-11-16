By Brian Rubin and Ellen Sheridan-Cona ( November 16, 2026, 2:59 PM EST) -- Americans aged 60 and older reported about $7.7 billion in losses to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center in 2025, with investment fraud the costliest category.[1] That statistic helps explain why the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and state regulators continue to prioritize older investors....
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