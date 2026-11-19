By Veronica Finkelstein ( November 19, 2026, 2:13 PM EST) -- For decades, Wile E. Coyote tried to catch the Road Runner by concocting elaborate schemes oriented around the use of Acme Corp.-branded gadgets. Every scheme ended in disaster with an explosion, a fall from a cliff or an anvil landing squarely on the coyote's head....
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