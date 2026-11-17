By Lindsay Ray and Nicole Kuprovska ( November 17, 2026, 4:10 PM EST) -- On Oct. 20, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the creation of its new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, also known as WHIP, which makes tipsters eligible for an award of $10,000 to $30,000 in fast-track payments for information leading to criminal charges.[1]...
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