By Jonathan Capriel ( November 16, 2026, 9:59 PM EST) -- A former airport restaurant worker will get another chance to pursue claims that the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport retaliated against her by cutting off her security badge after she reported a co-worker's knife threat, a Texas appeals court ruled, finding the airport board could count as her employer....
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