10th Circuit Backs 38-Year Term In Choctaw Murder Plot
By Crystal Owens ( November 16, 2026, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit panel has rejected a Choctaw woman's bid to undo her conviction and a 38-year sentence for plotting with two others to kill her parents after she argued that the federal courts lack jurisdiction over her case because the crime occurred in Indian Country....
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