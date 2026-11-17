By Denise Barnes, Ben Schrader and Mary Liz Clemons ( November 17, 2026, 3:33 PM EST) -- In late October, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services introduced two new self-disclosure initiatives within a single week that offer healthcare companies more defined pathways to resolve potential criminal, civil and administrative misconduct....
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