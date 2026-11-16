By Parker Quinlan ( November 16, 2026, 7:26 PM EST) -- A split Sixth Circuit has ruled that Michigan must allow people convicted of sex offenses in courts outside the state to challenge their placement on Michigan's multitiered sex offender registry, and that a recent ruling from the state's high court may affect the law's retroactivity....
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