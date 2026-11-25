By Aislinn Keely ( November 25, 2026, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission appeared to put prediction market operators in a bind when it directed them to ensure access to their wagers amid court orders to block offerings in certain states, but experts say the agency's effort is more about bolstering its own authority than threatening the industry....
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