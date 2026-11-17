By Brian Israel and Chelsea Nielsen ( November 17, 2026, 4:33 PM EST) -- On Nov. 9, just one day before California's first mandatory greenhouse gas emissions reporting deadline, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its highly anticipated decision on the state's climate disclosure laws. In U.S. Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, the Ninth Circuit allowed Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting to proceed, but concluded that Scope 3 emissions and climate-related financial risk disclosure requirements likely violate the First Amendment.[1]...
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