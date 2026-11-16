9th Circ. Ruling Puts Workplace Diversity Programs On Alert
By Matt Tellam and John Dudrey ( November 16, 2026, 4:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's recent decision in Diemert v. City of Seattle provides an important and timely examination of the intersection between workplace diversity initiatives and antidiscrimination laws....
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