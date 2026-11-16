CFO In $85M Real Estate Scheme Gets 14 Months In Prison
By Carolina Bolado ( November 16, 2026, 7:29 PM EST) -- The former chief financial officer of a real estate firm that raised $85 million from investors for Florida real estate development projects that were never built was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison for failing to pay more than $1.2 million in payroll taxes....
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